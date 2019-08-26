Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2019 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2019 02:34 PM BdST
Actor Khalilur Rahman Babar, popular for reprising negative roles in films during the 70s and 80s, has died at the age of 68.
He passed away during treatment at the capital's Square Hospital at 9.10 am on Monday, his wife Sultana Rahman confirmed.
Babar had long been suffering from a combination of diabetes, blood pressure and lung ailments, she told bdnews24.com.
Babar, also a film producer and director, had one of his feet amputated due to the spread of gangrene up to his left knee in June of this year.
He was admitted to Square Hospital on Thursday after suffering a brain haemorrhage before his demise three days later.
Despite gaining recognition predominantly as a movie villain, Babar made his silver screen debut as a protagonist in the Amjad Hossain's 'Banglar Mukh'.
He later embarked on his journey as an antagonist in Jahirul Haque's 'Rongbaj' in an acting career spanning over three decades.
Babar also produced and directed a number of films, including 'Daiban' and 'Dagi'.
His body will be taken to the Film Development Corporation or FDC for a Namaz-e-Janaza after the Asr prayers, said Sultana. Babar will then be laid to rest at the Intellectuals' Graveyard in Mirpur in the evening.
