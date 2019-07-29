Home > Entertainment

Modi versus Wild: Indian PM to join Bear Grylls in wilderness

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jul 2019 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 03:46 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is teaming up with British TV adventurer Bear Grylls to venture into India's wilderness to raise awareness about protecting nature, the show's host said.

India is struggling to protect its environment and its wildlife, as a huge and growing population puts ever more pressure on its wild spaces.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Grylls, star of survival show "Man vs Wild" on the Discovery Channel, said on Twitter.

A trailer for the programme shows Modi, 68, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls, with images of a tiger, a herd of elephants and deer running in the distance.

"You are the most important person in India, it's my job to protect you," Grylls tells Modi.

Modi said he had grown up in nature and the programme with Grylls was a chance to showcase India's rich wildlife.

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests," Discovery quoted Modi as saying in a statement.

"These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it."

The show, which airs on Aug. 12, is stirring some excitement among fans of Modi, who led his party to a second straight general election victory this year.

"This is unbelievable. PM Modi knows how to do it," said one Twitter user, Akash Jain.

India, which stretches from snow-bound Himalayan heights in the north to steamy tropics in the south, is home to most of the world's remaining wild tigers.

Leopards have in recent years been coming into more frequent conflict with villagers as the animals' habitat shrinks.

Last week, villagers in northern India beat a lioness to death with sticks after it mauled a man, media reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Elton John arrives to attend a Midsummer Party for the Elton John Aids Foundation in Antibes, France, Jul 24, 2019. REUTERS

Elton John holds AIDS fundraiser for Kenya in France

FILE PHOTO: Angelina Jolie arrives at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, Feb 18, 2018. REUTERS

Marvel's Eternals cast revealed led by Jolie

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong actor Simon Yam speaks during a news conference to promote his movie

HK actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage

‘Stranger Things’ is one of the more notable series from Netflix, whose second-quarter performance showed signs of vulnerability. The New York Times

Netflix loses subscribers in US as growth slows

Elizabeth Gabler, whose Fox 2000 division was shut down by Walt Disney Studios, with Thomas E Rothman, chairman of Sony’s Motion Picture Group, in 2008. The New York Times

Sony revives literary film division

FILE PHOTO: 2018 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US, 24/06/2018 - Nicki Minaj performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario

Nicki Minaj cancels Saudi Arabia concert

Tracie Pang, left, artistic director at the Pangdemonium Theater Company, with playwright Ken Kwek, who wrote “This Is What Happens to Pretty Girls,” in Singapore, May 19, 2019. The New York Times.

#Me Too play sparks discussion in Singapore

An undated image from social media of Kim Kardashian dressed in a bodysuit from her new clothing line, originally called Kimono. Photo: Vanessa Beecroft via Kim Kardashian’s Twitter post

Kim Kardashian, Japan reach détente

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.