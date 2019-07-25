Elton John AIDS fundraiser brings in $6m for Kenya HIV testing
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2019 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 01:16 PM BdST
Elton John on Wednesday hosted a celebrity-packed gala that raised more than $6 million to fight HIV/AIDS in Kenya, thanks partly to auctions of a luxury car and an autographed piano used in the singer's "Rocketman" movie musical.
The British singer-songwriter, on a break from his farewell world tour, welcomed the likes of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, actress Joan Collins and Taron Egerton, who plays John in "Rocketman," to a villa in Cap d'Antibes in France.
"We're here for the Elton John AIDS foundation, our first south of France fundraiser, hopefully to raise money for people who desperately need it in our fight against HIV and AIDS," John told reporters.
Martin performed "Viva La Vida" and was joined on stage by John for a performance of "I'm Still Standing" and "Rocketman." Guests bid on auction items ranging from a limited-edition luxury Bentley car, a Gucci jacket worn by Egerton in the biopic, and tickets to John's final world tour.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation last year announced a MenStar Coalition that aims to expand diagnosis and treatment of HIV infections, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.
Wednesday's party was thrown to support a program to provide HIV self-test kits to 400,000 young men in Kenya.
"The thing is for people to get tested, to know their status, not to be ashamed of it. It's a very treatable disease," John said on Wednesday.
The Elton John AIDS Foundation has donated some $450 million to projects since it was founded in 1992, according to foundation officials. Much of the money comes from annual parties and auctions in Los Angeles and New York.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Elton John AIDS fundraiser brings in $6m for Kenya HIV testing
- Jolie in 'Eternals', Ali as 'Blade' highlight Marvel's star-studded slate
- Hong Kong actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China
- After Netflix’s prices go up, its US subscriptions go down
- Sony gives literary film division, axed by Disney, a second life
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- ‘Hasina – A Daughter’s Tale’ to be screened at Durban film festival
- In Singapore, a #MeToo play sparks discussion on sexual misconduct
- Kim Kardashian West and Japan reach détente
- Lady Gaga, Letitia Wright among hundreds invited to join film academy
Most Read
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’
- Death toll from floods in Bangladesh crosses 100 in two weeks
- Will UK PM Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into No.10?
- Fifteen Dhaka builders fined over presence of mosquito larvae at construction sites
- Pakistan still has 30,000-40,000 terrorists: Imran Khan
- PMO asks Dhaka city corporations to collect mosquito repellents fast
- Power Division warns of new ‘total blackout’ rumour