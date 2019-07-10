Home > Entertainment

Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jul 2019 09:34 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 09:34 AM BdST

US rapper Nicki Minaj said on Tuesday that she was pulling out of a planned concert in Saudi Arabia next week, citing her support for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community.

Minaj, known for her raunchy outfits and provocative stage performances, was due to headline the Jeddah World Fest music festival on Jul 18, but her plan to appear was criticised last week on social media.

"While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” the "Starships" singer said in a statement.

The New York-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) last week urged Minaj to cancel her performance, saying her appearance would be at odds with the rapper's participation in festivities in New York marking Gay Pride month in June.

Homosexuality is banned in Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, HRF Chief Executive Thor Halvorssen welcomed Minaj's change of heart, praising her "inspiring and thoughtful decision to reject the Saudi regime’s transparent attempt at using her for a public relations stunt."

Saudi officials last week said the Jeddah World Fest would be the region's biggest ever live musical event. Other announced performers include former One Direction British singer Liam Payne and American DJ Steve Aoki.

Halvorssen said on Tuesday he hoped Payne would follow Minaj and withdraw.

When the concert was announced last week, some Saudis expressed excitement about the latest in a string of performances by Western artists, including Mariah Carey, DJ Tiesto and the Black Eyed Peas.

However others were irritated by Minaj's revealing stage outfits. Saudi women are bound to an extremely conservative dress code.

Around a dozen Saudi women activists have been detained for the past year on charges related to human rights work and contacts with foreign journalists and diplomats in a case that has drawn global attention after last year’s murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Some Saudis on Tuesday expressed dismay at Minaj's withdrawal. "You say you’ve educated yourself on the issues but clearly that’s not true. Good job on disappointing whatever fans you had here," tweeted Jeddah-based Jamil Baabdullah.

"I am your biggest fan and I was dying just waiting to see you in Jeddah but you disappointed me thank you," a user called Mohammed al7 posted on Twitter.

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday
BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh

More stories

FILE PHOTO: 2018 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US, 24/06/2018 - Nicki Minaj performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario

Nicki Minaj cancels Saudi Arabia concert

Tracie Pang, left, artistic director at the Pangdemonium Theater Company, with playwright Ken Kwek, who wrote “This Is What Happens to Pretty Girls,” in Singapore, May 19, 2019. The New York Times.

#Me Too play sparks discussion in Singapore

An undated image from social media of Kim Kardashian dressed in a bodysuit from her new clothing line, originally called Kimono. Photo: Vanessa Beecroft via Kim Kardashian’s Twitter post

Kim Kardashian, Japan reach détente

FILE PHOTO: 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair – Beverly Hills, California, US, Feb 24, 2019 – Lady Gaga holds her award for Best Original Song

Gaga invited to join film academy

Dave Mustaine diagnosed with cancer

Ann Sarnoff named as CEO of Warner Bros

2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Santa Monica, California, US, Jun 15, 2019. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson accepts Best Fight award with her fellow stunt doubles. REUTERS

Empowerment rules at MTV awards

FILE PHOTO: 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film

'The Dead Don't Die' stars on environment

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.