Lady Gaga, Letitia Wright among hundreds invited to join film academy

Published: 02 Jul 2019

The group that hands out the Oscars said on Monday it had invited 842 new members from 59 countries including Lady Gaga, Sterling K Brown and Letitia Wright as the organisation strives to further diversify its ranks. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said half of the new invitees were women and 29% were people of color. If all accept, it will bring total membership to more than 9,000 - 32% of them female and 16% of them people of color.

Other invitees include Adele, Claire Foy, Tom Holland and Elisabeth Moss.

In 2016, the academy launched a campaign to diversify its membership after criticism that its largely white, male and older roster of film industry professionals was a barrier to racial and gender equality among Oscar winners and nominees.

The next Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb 9.

