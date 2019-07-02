Lady Gaga, Letitia Wright among hundreds invited to join film academy
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2019 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 05:21 PM BdST
The group that hands out the Oscars said on Monday it had invited 842 new members from 59 countries including Lady Gaga, Sterling K Brown and Letitia Wright as the organisation strives to further diversify its ranks. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said half of the new invitees were women and 29% were people of color. If all accept, it will bring total membership to more than 9,000 - 32% of them female and 16% of them people of color.
Other invitees include Adele, Claire Foy, Tom Holland and Elisabeth Moss.
In 2016, the academy launched a campaign to diversify its membership after criticism that its largely white, male and older roster of film industry professionals was a barrier to racial and gender equality among Oscar winners and nominees.
The next Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb 9.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka edge out WI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Jun 16, 2019 India's Vijay Shankar celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Reuters
India's Shankar out of World Cup
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lady Gaga, Letitia Wright among hundreds invited to join film academy
- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine diagnosed with throat cancer; band cancels 2019 shows
- WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros
- Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- A Minute With-'The Dead Don't Die' stars on the environment
- Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96
- Madonna takes on frightening world with new album 'Madame X'
- 'Hadestown' reels in the Tonys
- Anju Ghosh is an Indian citizen, West Bengal BJP says amid clamour
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
Most Read
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary
- LDP leader Redwan detained with bullets at Dhaka airport
- Pakistani man kills wife, two children, six others in alleged honour killing
- HC rejects DIG Mizan’s bail appeal, orders police to take him into custody
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal