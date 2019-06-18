Empowerment rules at MTV awards, with win for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 12:29 PM BdST
Superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" was the top winner at the MTV Movie and TV awards on Monday in a show marked by messages of empowerment and self-esteem.
The Marvel movie, the second biggest box office hit of all time, took wins for best movie, villain (Josh Brolin's Thanos) and hero (Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.)
But US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the diminutive, 86-year-old liberal judge, was voted best real-life hero, cementing her status as an unexpected pop culture icon, especially among women. She did not attend the MTV ceremony in the California beach city of Santa Monica.
The MTV Movie and TV awards usually focus on crowd-pleasers and are an irreverent antidote to the more serious winter Hollywood awards season. Winners get popcorn shaped trophies and are chosen by fans voting online.
But while medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" was named best TV show on Monday, other awards went to darker fare.
"Surviving R. Kelly," in which seven women spoke on camera about what they said was years of sexual and emotional abuse by the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, won best documentary.
The Lifetime network documentary led to Kelly being dropped by his record company and to criminal charges in Chicago of aggravated sexual assault involving four women, three of them minors. Kelly has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
"Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story," Brie Miranda Bryant, an executive with Lifetime, said in an acceptance speech.
Elisabeth Moss, star of "The Handmaid's Tale," took the award for best performance in a TV show, a category that was entirely made up of women. The bleak drama series portrays a near future in which women are stripped of all their rights, including working and reading.
Brie Larson's "Captain Marvel" triumphed in the best fight category, while MTV's popular best kiss award went to newcomers Noah Centineo and Lana Condor from the Asian-led teen movie "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
"Love who you want to love, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise," Condor, 22, told the audience.
Actor, producer and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was given the Generation award for a career that encompasses more than 30 film and TV shows, including the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise.
Johnson told the audience that when he first came to Hollywood some 15 years ago, the entertainment industry didn't know how to handle a 6-foot-4-inch, muscled, half black, half Samoan man, "so I decided I wasn't going to conform to Hollywood, Hollywood was going to conform to me".
Breakout singer Lizzo gave her first awards show performance with her hit single "Juice," an anthem to self-esteem.
"Girls Trip" actress Jada Pinkett-Smith was given the annual Trailblazer award for a career that includes author, fashion designer, women's rights activist and funder of youth programmes.
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A Minute With-'The Dead Don't Die' stars on the environment
- Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96
- Madonna takes on frightening world with new album 'Madame X'
- 'Hadestown' reels in the Tonys
- Anju Ghosh is an Indian citizen, West Bengal BJP says amid clamour
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women
- Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington getting treatment
- South Korean social satire ‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
- Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH
Most Read
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- US military firms likely to face China rare earth restrictions
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia