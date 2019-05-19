Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 May 2019 02:09 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2019 02:09 AM BdST

Reality television star Kim Kardashian announced on Friday she has named her fourth child, a boy born last week via a surrogate, Psalm West.

Kardashian wrote “Psalm West” in a post to her 60 million followers on Twitter that included a photo of the infant wrapped in a blanket in a crib with a caption that read in part: “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Kardashian and her musician husband Kanye West have three other children - Chicago, a girl who was also born via a surrogate in January 2018, a son, Saint, 3, and daughter North, 5.

Kardashian has said she decided to use a surrogate after doctors warned of serious health risks if she became pregnant again following the birth of Saint in 2015.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Egyptian-born comedian Ahmed Ahmed. Photo via Wikipedia

Comic faces police over joke

Madonna performs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Reuters

Won't bow to political agenda: Madonna

Hasina bears costs of ATM Shamsuzzaman’s treatment

Alvin Sargent, right, with the producers Avi Arad, left, and Laura Ziskin at the premiere of “Spider-Man 2” in Westwood, Calif, in 2004. The New York Times

Oscar-winning screenwriter Sargent dies

George Clooney arrives with his wife Amal at the premiere of

George Clooney returns to television

Subir Nandi's body flown home

FILE PHOTO - Director James Cameron announce a long-term agreement which will bring

Disney delays 'Avatar 2’

Subir Nandi dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.