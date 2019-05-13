Home > Entertainment

PM Hasina bears costs of actor ATM Shamsuzzaman’s treatment

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 03:33 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina funded the treatment of critically ill actor Abu Taher Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, popularly known as ATM Shamsuzzaman.

Her Special Assistant Biplab Barua handed a cheque for Tk 1 million to the actor’s daughter Koel Ahmed on behalf of the prime minister on Monday. Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, was also present there. 

“The prime minister extended the financial assistance to ATM Shamsuzzaman for his treatment costs,” Barua told bdnews24.com.

“The prime minister has sent the fund to pay the hospital bills. We’ve been informed that she’ll bear all the treatment costs,” said Saleh Zaman, younger brother of Shamsuzzaman.

Shamsuzzaman, 75, was admitted to Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on Apr 26 where he underwent a surgery on his digestive system.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit following the surgery and was put on life support twice. He was taken back to his hospital cabin on Saturday. 

