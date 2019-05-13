PM Hasina bears costs of actor ATM Shamsuzzaman’s treatment
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 03:33 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina funded the treatment of critically ill actor Abu Taher Mohammad Shamsuzzaman, popularly known as ATM Shamsuzzaman.
Her Special Assistant Biplab Barua handed a cheque for Tk 1 million to the actor’s daughter Koel Ahmed on behalf of the prime minister on Monday. Dr Samanta Lal Sen, the coordinator of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s burns unit, was also present there.
“The prime minister extended the financial assistance to ATM Shamsuzzaman for his treatment costs,” Barua told bdnews24.com.
“The prime minister has sent the fund to pay the hospital bills. We’ve been informed that she’ll bear all the treatment costs,” said Saleh Zaman, younger brother of Shamsuzzaman.
Shamsuzzaman, 75, was admitted to Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka on Apr 26 where he underwent a surgery on his digestive system.
He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit following the surgery and was put on life support twice. He was taken back to his hospital cabin on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina bears costs of actor ATM Shamsuzzaman’s treatment
- Alvin Sargent, Oscar-winning Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 92
- George Clooney returns to television with ‘Catch 22’
- Mortal remains of Subir Nandi arrive in Dhaka
- Disney delays 'Avatar 2’, sets dates for new 'Star Wars' films
- Singer Subir Nandi dies in Singapore hospital
- Singer Subir Nandi suffers another heart attack in Singapore hospital
- Subir Nandi suffers another heart attack in Singapore hospital
- Who gets a ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo?
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman on life support after surgery
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say