Home > Entertainment

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' coming to Netflix

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Mar 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2019 01:38 PM BdST

The ground breaking novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Gabriel Garcia Marquez is coming to the screen for the first time in a Spanish language series for Netflix, the streaming service said on Wednesday.

The multi-generational family tale, published in 1967, is widely considered one of the most influential novels of the 20th century and an early example of the magical realism style embraced by other Latin American authors.

Garcia Marquez's two sons will serve as executive producers on the television series, which will be filmed mainly in the author's native Colombia.

They said in a statement that the Nobel Prize winning novelist, who died in 2014, had been reluctant to sell the rights to the books for years "because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice."

However, given what has been called a new golden age of television "and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides."

The announcement follows Netflix's acclaimed black and white Mexican movie "Roma," filmed in Spanish and indigenous Mixtec, which won three Oscars last month.

Netflix in February announced it was expanding its presence in Mexico, opening an office in Mexico City and furthering its development of movie and television projects in Spanish.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez stands outside his house on his 87th birthday in Mexico City Mar 6, 2014. REUTERS

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' coming to Netflix

Jenner world's youngest billionaire

Executive producer and talent Luke Perry participates in the UP

Actor Luke Perry dies at 52

Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. Director Spike Lee holds knuckle rings reading

Oscars made bad call on ‘Green Book’: Spike Lee

File Photo: Michael Jackson arrives at the Oxford University Union to give a lecture, and launch his global initiative for children 'Heal the Kids' in Oxford, England, Mar 6, 2001. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/File Photo

Men claim Michael Jackson abused them as boys

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Governors Ball - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. Mahershala Ali with his Best Supporting Actor award for

Mahershala Ali wins second Oscar

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. Director Peter Farrelly speaks on stage after

Oscars: 'Green Book' wins Best Picture

FILE PHOTO: Stanley Donen, director of the classic films

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ director dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.