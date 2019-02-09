Iranian film show, photo exhibition begin in Dhaka marking Islamic revolution

It also hosted a discussion on the significance of the day at the Bangladesh National Museum in Dhaka where the film show and exhibition will continue.

The films will be screened at 11am and 3pm at Begum Sufia Kamal auditorium and photo exhibition will remain open from 10am to 5pm at Nanilikanta Bhottoshali Exhibition Hall of the Museum from Friday till Feb 12.

State Minister for Health Md Murad Hassan, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reza Nafar, and film maker-actor Touqir Ahmed were present as guests with the Secretary of Bangladesh National Museum Md Abdul Mazid as chair during the inauguration.