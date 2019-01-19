Home > Entertainment

Soumitra Chatterjee recites Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim’s poems

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST

Indian thespian Soumitra Chatterjee has lent his voice to the poems of Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim.

National Professor Anisuzzaman unveiled the album ‘Maa’ at a ceremony on Friday at Bangla Academy.

This is the first time the famed actor recited a complete album of a Bangladeshi poet. The album contains 11 poems from the poet’s “Protikkha and Bhalovashar Kobita’ - wait and love – book.

Karim said it was recorded in 2017 at a Kolkata studio. He said this is also the first production of Bangladesh Documentary Filmmakers Association.

