Soumitra Chatterjee recites Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim’s poems

National Professor Anisuzzaman unveiled the album ‘Maa’ at a ceremony on Friday at Bangla Academy.





This is the first time the famed actor recited a complete album of a Bangladeshi poet. The album contains 11 poems from the poet’s “Protikkha and Bhalovashar Kobita’ - wait and love – book.Karim said it was recorded in 2017 at a Kolkata studio. He said this is also the first production of Bangladesh Documentary Filmmakers Association.