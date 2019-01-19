Soumitra Chatterjee recites Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim’s poems
Published: 19 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 01:29 AM BdST
Indian thespian Soumitra Chatterjee has lent his voice to the poems of Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim.
National Professor Anisuzzaman unveiled the album ‘Maa’ at a ceremony on Friday at Bangla Academy.
Karim said it was recorded in 2017 at a Kolkata studio. He said this is also the first production of Bangladesh Documentary Filmmakers Association.
