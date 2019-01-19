Sony's RCA parts ways with R Kelly after abuse uproar
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2019 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 09:45 AM BdST
R Kelly has parted ways with his Sony Music-owned RCA record label, Billboard magazine, Variety and the New York Times reported on Friday, and he no longer appears on the roster of artists on RCA's website.
The reported split follows decades of allegations of sexual and physical abuse by the Grammy-winning singer, which were the subject of a new six-hour television documentary aired earlier this month. Kelly's attorney has denied the allegations.
RCA and Kelly's representatives did not return calls for comment on Friday.
Variety, quoting an unidentified source, said Sony Music had decided to "dissolve its working relationship" with Kelly, but that no external announcement would be made.
Billboard reported that the musician and the record company had agreed to part ways, citing unidentified sources. It said Kelly's catalogue would remain with RCA. His music is still available on digital retailers and streaming services.
RCA came under renewed pressure this month to drop Kelly, best-known for the hit "I Believe I Can Fly," in the wake of a Lifetime documentary in which multiple women, including his ex-wife, made on-camera allegations of emotional, sexual and physical abuse.
Campaigners from the #MuteRKelly pressure group delivered a petition signed by some 217,000 people to Sony headquarters in New York City earlier this week asking the record company to drop the musician.
Lady Gaga was among a number of artists who said they would no longer work with him and asked for previous collaborations to be removed from streaming services.
"Thank you @Sony and @RCARecords for your leadership in refusing to profit off the trauma of Black girls and women," tweeted Times Up, a group campaigning against sexual harassment.
Kelly, 52, released his last album in 2016. He tweeted earlier this month that a new album was on the way.
The latest accusations in the Lifetime documentary are similar to ones made against the singer over the past 25 years. In 2008, the singer was tried and acquitted on child pornography charges in Chicago.
Separately on Friday, a former manager for the singer turned himself into authorities in Georgia, where he was wanted on a charge of making threats against one of the families that took part in the Lifetime documentary.
Henry Mason was released on bond after surrendering to an arrest warrant issued in July 2018, according to a Sheriff's Department spokesman in Henry County, Georgia.
According to local news website the Henry Herald, Mason is accused of threatening to kill Timothy Savage, the father of one of the young women featured in the documentary.
A representative for Mason could not be reached on Friday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sony's RCA parts ways with R Kelly after abuse uproar
- Soumitra Chatterjee recites Bangladeshi poet Masud Karim’s poems
- Actor Tanvir Hasan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- Jon Snow - and death - take centre stage in Game of Thrones trailer
- Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault
- Cinema needs to think differently in digital era: Norwegian Director Tvedt says in Dhaka
- Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll's first live-action film
- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ wins best drama, 'Green Book' best comedy in Golden Globes surprises
- Kevin Hart re-considering Oscars hosting role after DeGeneres backing
Most Read
- Migrant workers vandalise Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait
- BNP stalwarts Mosharraf, Moudud push for leadership changes after electoral debacle
- Bullet-ridden body of Ashulia gang-rape ‘suspect’ found with a note
- Yaba traders will surrender by the end of January: Home minister
- Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral
- During rush hours, local buses shift to ‘seating service’ in Dhaka
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- State Minister Murad says Indian firm Aztec supplied ‘faulty’ vitamin A capsules
- Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed
- AL leader Quader sees split in Jatiya Oikya Front alliance