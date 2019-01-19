Home > Entertainment

Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2019 01:21 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2019 01:32 AM BdST

Police have recovered the body of actor and director Tanvir Hasan Sumon from a flat in Dhaka’s Uttara.

The body was hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the flat of his sister Kohinur Nahar on Road No. 4 at Sector 4 on Friday morning, police said, citing the family.

He came to the flat to visit his sister five days ago, Uttara East Police Station OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui told bdnews24.com.
 
Tanvir resided in Mirpur with his family, according to the OC.

Sub-Inspector Abdur Rahim, who is investigating the death of Tanvir, said the members of Tanvir’s family had already brought the body down when he reached the house.

There were dark marks on the neck of Tanvir, he added.

Rahim said the body was sent to Dhaka medical College for post-mortem examination to know the cause of the death.

Tanvir, who studied drama and dramatics at Jahangirnagar University, was suffering from “mental problems” for quite a few days, the family said.

Besides acting, he worked as director and became known for making TV commercials in a short period.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Moushumi denies BNP ties

File Photo: Actor Kit Harrington arrives for the world premiere of the television fantasy drama ''Game of Thrones'' series 5, at The Tower of London, March 18, 2015. Reuters

Jon Snow, death take centre stage in GOT

Cinema has to think differently: Norwegian director

File Photo: Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of

Margot Robbie to play Barbie

Jim Beach, Roger Taylor, Brian May, Rami Malek with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, Graham King and Mike Meyers pose backstage with their Best Motion Picture - Drama for

Surprises wins at Golden Globes

MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Radio City Music Hall, New York, US, Aug 20, 2018. REUTERS

Ellen still wants Kevin Hart to host Oscars

Screen grab from movie Wrinkle in Time.

The good, the bad and the blah

Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, US - 01/05/17 - Comedian Hasan Minhaj. REUTERS

Netflix pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.