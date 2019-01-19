Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara

The body was hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in the flat of his sister Kohinur Nahar on Road No. 4 at Sector 4 on Friday morning, police said, citing the family.



He came to the flat to visit his sister five days ago, Uttara East Police Station OC Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui told bdnews24.com.



Tanvir resided in Mirpur with his family, according to the OC.





Sub-Inspector Abdur Rahim, who is investigating the death of Tanvir, said the members of Tanvir’s family had already brought the body down when he reached the house.There were dark marks on the neck of Tanvir, he added.Rahim said the body was sent to Dhaka medical College for post-mortem examination to know the cause of the death.Tanvir, who studied drama and dramatics at Jahangirnagar University, was suffering from “mental problems” for quite a few days, the family said.Besides acting, he worked as director and became known for making TV commercials in a short period.