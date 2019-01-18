Actress Moushumi denies BNP ties as her photo with Tarique goes viral

Many shared the photo on the social networking websites after the actress bought the ruling Awami League’s nomination form to become a member of parliament from the seats reserved for women.

Several news publishers reported that the National Award-winning actress was an active member of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha or JaSaS, the BNP’s cultural wing.

Moushumi, famed for movies like ‘Keyamat Theke Keyamat’ after winning a photo beauty contest in the 1990s, collected the Awami League’s nomination form from its Dhanmondi offices on Wednesday.

She has dismissed the reports and claims made by netizens as parts of a propaganda against her.

“We (celebrities) have to attend many festivals. And it’s natural your photo will appear if you attend programmes,” she told a news conference at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation or BFDC in Dhaka on Thursday.

“I didn’t click the photo. And I haven’t said that it was a crime,” she added.

The actress claimed she had attended the JaSaS programme as a guest, but was never involved with the BNP.

“Maybe those who are spreading the photo do not like me and the Awami League. They are trying to pit me against the Awami League,” she said.

She also urged them to stop trying to discourage her from joining the Awami League.

“It’s my decision which party I will join. I must work for the leader who I like. There is no scope of misunderstanding me."

She said she had decided to join politics as she was not so busy with acting.

A recent speech of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also motivated her, Moushumi said.

“She (Hasina) said she will herself select the 50 (MPs from seats reserved for women) and her selection will be unbiased. Her remarks inspired me into politics.

“The honourable prime minister has gained the people’s confidence. I had intended to join politics, and the prime minister has created a fine environment for that,” she added.

Moushumi wants to work for women if she becomes an MP.