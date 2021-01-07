Home > Election > 2020 US ELECTION

US Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results

Published: 07 Jan 2021 01:15 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2021 01:15 PM BdST

The US Senate on Thursday morning overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Pennsylvania's certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by a violent breach of the US Capitol.

The Senate voted 92-7 against the measure.

After the vote, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he does not expect any more votes challenging electoral college results.

