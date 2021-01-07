US Senate rejects Trump allies' objection to Pennsylvania presidential election results
Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2021 01:15 PM BdSTUpdated: 07 Jan 2021 01:15 PM BdST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves after the Congress reconvened to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, US, Jan 7, 2021. REUTERS
The US Senate on Thursday morning overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Pennsylvania's certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by a violent breach of the US Capitol.
The Senate voted 92-7 against the measure.
After the vote, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor that he does not expect any more votes challenging electoral college results.