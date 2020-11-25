China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

Sino-US relations have deteriorated to their worst in decades during incumbent US President's Donald Trump's four years in office, with disputes simmering over issues from trade and technology to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

In his congratulatory message to Biden, Xi said healthy ties between the world's two biggest economies were not only in the fundamental interests of their two peoples but also expected by the international community, Xinhua reported.

China's foreign ministry congratulated Biden on Nov. 13, nearly a week after many US allies had, holding out as Trump, who is still challenging the election results, refused to concede defeat.

In 2016, Xi sent congratulations to Trump on Nov. 9, a day after that year's election.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected as the next US vice president, Xinhua said, without providing further details.