Highly respected poll of Iowa finds surge of Trump support

The survey, released Saturday, showed a late shift toward President Donald Trump after months in which he and Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, had been running neck-and-neck in her polling of the state.

The most respected political polling operation in Iowa, Selzer & Co. was the rare firm to pick up on the last-minute shift in support toward Trump in 2016 that would ultimately deliver him Iowa, other Midwestern states and the Electoral College.

The new survey, conducted as usual on behalf of The Des Moines Register, showed 48% of likely Iowa voters supporting Trump, and 41% backing Biden. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Selzer polls conducted in June and September had found the candidates locked in a statistical tie, most recently at 47% each.

When pressed, an additional 5% of likely voters in the new poll said they knew whom they would vote for — or already had — but didn’t want to tell. Altogether, 94% of likely voters said they had either cast their ballots already or come to a firm decision on whom to support, meaning there are few persuadable voters left in the race’s final days.

Four years ago, Selzer’s preelection poll in early November found Trump ahead, also by 7 points. That poll was conducted in the days after the FBI director, James Comey, informed Congress about a new review of the Hillary Clinton email case. It was not the only survey taken of Iowa voters during this period, but it was the only one capturing the shift toward Trump. And it was pretty close to accurate: He ultimately beat Clinton by 9 points — 2 points more than in the Selzer poll.

Among battleground states, the heavily white and heavily rural Iowa is one of the more favorable to Trump this year. Still, any poll showing a 7-point Trump lead in a contested state — especially from such an esteemed pollster — is bound to turn heads.

The poll also found Sen. Joni Ernst with the edge over her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, in a highly competitive race that will help determine control of the Senate.

Trump regained his strength in the new Iowa poll largely by flipping independent voters back to his camp; it showed him winning independents in Iowa 49% to 35%, something he’s been failing to do almost everywhere else. Along the way he cut deeply into Biden’s lead among women in the state, which dropped to 9 points from 20 points in September.

Still, the Selzer poll is just one poll of the state; a survey released Thursday by Quinnipiac University found Trump with just a 1-point lead. And while poll watchers will certainly wonder what the Selzer poll might indicate about trends in the Midwest, Biden does not need Iowa itself, with its six electoral votes, to win the presidency. His campaign has not made a major investment in the state.

When given a list of six possible electoral issues, Trump supporters said that the economy and taxes were driving their support of him; 37% of the president’s voters selected that topic. Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month, the fifth best in the country.

Among Biden supporters, the most commonly referenced subject was “his ability to restore what is good about America,” with 26% choosing it.

Overall, just 9% of all likely voters supporting one of the major nominees said that his approach to the pandemic was their main area of focus. That’s despite the fact that Iowa has one of the nation’s highest per capita case rates.

