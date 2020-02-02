EC Secretary Alamgir has no answer to low turnout in Dhaka city polls

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Feb 2020 11:57 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 11:57 PM BdST

The Election Commission secretary has said he will need to do a research to find the reasons behind the low turnout in Dhaka city elections.

Md Alamgir says they are “not dissatisfied” with the 27.15 percent turnout in Dhaka North and South City Corporations on average, but will be “happier” if it would have been as they expected.   

“It should be researched why the turnout was low even after the commission took all steps for fair elections,” he said.

He added the holidays, including on the election day, might cause an exodus of the citizens.

“Some others might be busy with Facebook,” he said.

“And there some ruling party supporters might have thought there would be no problem for their candidates to win even if they did not vote,” the secretary added.

