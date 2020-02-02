Awami League’s Taposh wins Dhaka South mayoral race

He bagged 424,595 votes with ‘Boat’ in all 1,150 polling stations.

His closest rival Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-endorsed candidate, polled 236,512 with ‘Paddy Sheaf’.

Returning Officer Abdul Baten announced the results at Dhaka's Shilpakala Academy around 12:40am on Sunday after the polling held between 8am and 4pm on Saturday.

The turnout was a little over 29 percent with 711,488 valid votes cast. Dhaka South has nearly 2.5 million voters.

The returning officer stopped announcing the results around 10:45pm after the results from 1,075 centres arrived.

Taposh was leading the race with 399,695 votes at the time while the number of votes Ishraque drew was 219,027.

“Many presiding officers sent results manually. We also had to take the results manually from those who made mistakes in sending the results using tabs [tablet PCs],” Baten explained.