Awami League’s Taposh, Atiqul take early lead in Dhaka mayor elections

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 06:52 PM BdST

The Awami League’s mayor hopefuls Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Atiqul Islam have taken initial lead in the elections to the Dhaka city corporations.

Election officials began announcing the results after polling closed largely without incident amid low turnout on Saturday.

Dhaka South Returning Officer Abdul Baten formally declared the outcomes of voting at 125 centres out of 1150 at Dhaka's Shilpakala Academy.

Taposh leads the race with 36,705 votes so far. His closest rival Ishraque Hossain, the BNP-endorsed candidate, bagged 23,717 votes.

In the North, Returning Officer Md Abul Kasem announced results from 51 out of 1,318 polling stations at the Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural university.

Atiqul bagged 16,778 votes while his nearest rival the BNP’s Tabith Awal polled 10,788 in these centres.

