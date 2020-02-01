Live: Elections to Dhaka North, South city corporations 2020

# Polling will continue from 8am to 4pm.

# Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in all 2,468 polling stations.

# A total of 5,463,467 voters are registered in the two city corporations.

# More than 750 candidates are running for the two mayors’ offices and 172 councillors’ posts.



7:01am: The voters of the capital are electing their representatives in the Dhaka North and South City Corporations for the next five years on Saturday.

Polling opens at 8am and runs through to 4pm without break and exclusively through EVMs.

[bdnews24.com live coverage of the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation starts at 7:01am]

