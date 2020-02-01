Live: Dhaka city polls in progress, Hasina casts vote

Published: 01 Feb 2020 07:01 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 09:05 AM BdST

# Polling will continue from 8am to 4pm.

# Electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in all 2,468 polling stations.

# A total of 5,463,467 voters are registered in the two city corporations.

# More than 750 candidates are running for the two mayors’ offices and 172 councillors’ posts.


#08:53am: Dhaka South mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh casts his vote at Kamrunnesa Govt Girls High School in Dhaka and praises the easy process of electronic voting.

#08:49am: Tabith Awal, the BNP-endorsed mayoral candidate for Dhaka North, says, “It appears we’re not heading into a free and fair election.” He casts his vote at Manarat Dhaka International School & College in Gulshan.

Live from polling centre:

bdnews24.com’s Multimedia Correspondent Riasad Hossain Sunvi reports live from Dr Malika University College, a polling centre in Dhaka South.

#08:14am: Prime Minister Hasina criticises some diplomatic missions’ decision to appoint Bangladeshi staff members as “foreign observers” for the Dhaka city polls in an apparent breach of the election code of conduct.

#08:13am: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says she voted for mayoral candidate for Dhaka South Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh. Hasina spoke to the media, with Taposh standing next to her, after casting her vote.

#08:06am: Mayoral candidate for Dhaka North Atiqul Islam casts his vote as the first voter at the Nawab Habibullah Model School and College centre.

#08:05am: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also chief of the ruling Awami League, casts her vote as the first voter at City College in Dhaka.

#08:04am: Weather is clear, but the presence of voters is still thin. Election officials expect the turnout of voters will increase as the day progresses. 

# 8:01am: Voting in the Dhaka city polls starts at 8am.

7:01am: Voters are electing their representatives in the Dhaka North and South City Corporations for the next five years on Saturday.

Polling opens at 8am and runs through to 4pm without a break and exclusively through electronic voting machines.

