Lack of faith in e-voting weighs on turnout, says Kamal Hossain

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 01:57 PM BdST

Gono Forum President Kamal Hossain has blamed voters' lack of confidence in electronic voting machines or EVMs for the low turnout in the Dhaka city polls on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, the senior lawyer said, "People cannot trust the EVM. They think it is of no use. I’m really frustrated to see the low turnout. I’m not satisfied at all.”

"I heard less than 100 votes were cast until 10.30 am at this centre where at least 2,600 voters are listed.”

Kamal arrived at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College centre at 11.20 am on Saturday but it took him over half an hour to cast his vote due to fingerprint mismatch.

“It took half an hour to find my voter ID number, and then 10 minutes to cast the vote. It’s a complicated process,” he said.

"I doubt other voters will be patient enough to wait and vote. There were less than a hundred votes cast in two and a half hours.”

He also echoed the BNP's allegations that agents of opposition candidates were being driven out of polling centres.

