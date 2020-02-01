Agents being driven out of DSCC poll centres, claims BNP

Abdus Salam Azad, a member of the monitoring cell of BNP's election management committee, made the allegations on Saturday. The monitoring cell has been set up in BNP-backed Dhaka South mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain's home in the capital's Gopibagh.

“We have been informed that many of our agents are being pushed out of polling centres. Agents managed to enter a few centres but were later driven out by Awami League henchmen,” said Salam.

“We’ve informed the Election Commission and the law enforcement about the matter but they’re yet to take any action against it.”

According to Salam, the voting centres in question include Saint Joseph School, Ayub Ali Colony, Dhaka College, Teachers Training College, Government Laboratory School, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Lalbagh Shaheed Muktijoddha Community Centre, Kabi Nazrul College, Central Women’s College, Gendaria Primary School, Brothers Union Club Centre, Paltan Community Centre, Meradia Government Primary School and Abdul Aziz High School among others.

Voters also complained to the monitoring cell about being prevented from casting their votes.

“Since my address is near the house of BNP mayoral candidate Ishraque, I wasn't allowed to vote despite displaying my ID," said 'Mariam'.