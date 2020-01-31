Joy predicts landslide win for Awami League in Dhaka city elections

Referring to an opinion poll, the son and ICT Affairs Advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says the ruling party’s candidate in the North, Atiqul Islam, is expected to get the mandate of 50.7 percent voters.

His rival the BNP’s Tabith Awal is forecast to draw only 17.4 percent of the votes.

In the South, Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is predicted to bag 54.3 percent votes.

The BNP candidate, Ishraque Hossain, may get 18.7 percent votes, according to the opinion poll.

“It is simply not possible for any campaign to swing the vote more than 10%, especially in a month. In either case, these elections will not just be a landslide for the Awami League. They will be a walkover,” Joy wrote on Facebook, posting the results of the poll.

Joy said they polled 1,301 people in the North and 1,245 people in the South.

People were selected through random sampling from the voters list and then polled in person, according to him.

The polling was conducted by a mock ballot so that “neither the enumerator nor we know who voted for whom”, he said.

“We have found this to be the most accurate method of polling. People are not afraid to select any candidate. Those who still don't choose are the ones unlikely to vote since no election has 100% turnout,” he added.

He also said the opinion poll was conducted when the candidates were first announced “so the actual results will vary a little”.