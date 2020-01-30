Diplomats say they want ‘peaceful, festive’ vote as AL questions their role

The heads of the missions of Canada, Sweden, the US, Britain, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia and Switzerland issued the statement hours after the ruling party leaders spoke of their suspicion on Thursday.

The elections are “an opportunity” for the citizens of Dhaka to exercise their democratic rights, the diplomats said in the statement.

“We look forward to seeing democracy in action in polling centres across the City,” they said.

They also hoped the government, the Election Commission and the political parties “will respect the rights of citizens to cast their votes in a peaceful and festive atmosphere, and count the votes with fairness and integrity”.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed his displeasure about their activities centring the vote.

“A number of foreign diplomats met at the British High Commission. They are being inquisitive in Bangladesh’s internal issues, which they should not do in anyway,” he told reporters at an event.

“The diplomats will be requested to leave the country if they don’t follow the code of conduct,” he cautioned.

Momen also said the elections to the two city corporations in the capital will be “transparent as instructed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.