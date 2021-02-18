323 Union Parishads to go to polls in first phase on Apr 11

The polls to nine municipalities in the sixth phase of municipal elections will also be held on that day, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said, citing decisions made in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Wednesday.

The commission has selected 42 union councils for voting through electronic machines.

The schedule will be announced in the first week of March, according to the secretary.

There are around 4,500 union councils in Bangladesh. The last elections to more than 4,000 Union Parishads were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.

The term of a union council consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards is five years from the date of the first meeting.

The chairman candidates are now allowed to use party nominations and symbols in the local government elections.