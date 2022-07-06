US seeks 250,000 mentors, tutors to address pandemic learning loss

The programme, which will be led by AmeriCorps and the Department of Education along with other service organisations, will seek to get adults to fill the roles over the next three years.

Students on average are two to four months behind in reading and math as a result of the pandemic, a White House official said. The programme is intended to help address that deficit.

"Research shows that high quality tutors and mentors positively impact student achievement, well-being, and overall success," the White House said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden will also call on schools to use $122 billion in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan COVID-relief package to "provide high-quality tutoring, summer learning and enrichment, and afterschool programmes," the White House said.