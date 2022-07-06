Bangladesh to fix date for SSC exams after assessing flood damage

A decision will be made after the authorities assess the extent of damage caused to educational materials in the region, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Wednesday.

"Many of our students have had their books damaged in the floods," she told reporters at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

"They may need new books. We are assessing the situation. If necessary, new books will be printed and handed over to them.”

After getting their hands on new books, students will require at least two weeks to prepare for the exams, according to the minister.

The SSC tests were scheduled to start on Jun 19 after a four-month delay due to the pandemic.

But the government decided to suspend the tests after Sylhet, Sunamganj, and several other districts experienced serious flooding in June.

Over 2 million students are preparing to take the exams this year. Among them, 23,752 are in the flood-hit district of Sunamganj and 43,844 in Sylhet.