Bangladesh brings another 2,716 education institutions under MPO coverage

Hasina asked Education Minister Dipu Moni to take necessary steps in this regard on Wednesday.

The move highlights the government's commitment to bolstering the country's education sector, she said while virtually inaugurating the 'Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator' and 'Sheikh Jamal and Rosy Jamal Dormitory' at the Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said that spending on education is not an expenditure but an investment. That's why we never look at the costs related to education as an expenditure and always take necessary measures to improve the sector."

Primary schools in Bangladesh were brought under government management after independence by Bangabandhu. The Awami League government has also nationalised around 36,000 schools since taking power, according to Hasina.

The authorities always take into account the quality of education, number of students, exam results and student participation in exams before they bring an educational institution under the MPO scheme, she said.

"We try to ensure that the teachers and staff receive their salaries from the government even if the institution isn't nationalised."

Through the MPO programme, the government pays the salaries and allowances of teachers and staff in private education institutions. An institution can come under the MPO coverage when its staff is qualified enough to get the benefit from the government.

The staff in an educational institution under the MPO scheme receive salaries in accordance with the government pay scale.