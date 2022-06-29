Bangladesh to hire 30,000 primary school teachers after recruiting 45,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jun 2022 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2022 10:57 PM BdST
The government will appoint 30,000 more teachers to primary schools across Bangladesh.
"The ministry will complete the ongoing recruitment process of 45,000 assistant teachers at the earliest and start the process of recruiting 30,000 more teachers,” State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain said at the inauguration of a pilot programme for online transfer applications in Gazipur's Kaliakair on Wednesday.
"The future of Bangladesh depends on primary school teachers. Everyone should strive for its development so that it can become a knowledge-based country."
Bangladesh has more than 350,000 teachers in over 65,000 government primary schools.
