Bangladesh orders educational institutions to follow mask rules strictly as COVID cases rise

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education in an order on Thursday said teachers, students and employees of the educational institutions must wear masks and properly follow other coronavirus rules, such as washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

The government reported 1,319 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, the highest since Feb 25, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,960,528.

Another fatality was registered in the 24-hour count, taking the death toll from the disease to 29,135.

As many as 9,214 samples were tested throughout the country, for a positivity rate of 14.32 percent.

The case positivity rate dropped below 1 percent following a wave of cases driven by the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus. The daily count of cases fell below 10 while no deaths were reported for 20 days in a row.

Infections, however, began to rise in early June. The government started reporting deaths from the disease again four days ago.

The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 on Jun 16 suggested that COVID-negative certificates and vaccine certificates be made mandatory for travellers coming to Bangladesh.

It also pressed for restrictions on public gatherings, compulsory mask wearing and reintroduction of the 'no mask, no service' policy.

The panel said the virus is spreading in Bangladesh through people from countries where the rate of infection is high.

It said necessary measures must be undertaken in air, land and sea ports. Rapid antigen tests should be arranged for those believed to have the coronavirus.

The committee also said people suffering from cold and coughs are no longer testing for COVID. As a result, preventive measures are not being taken and infections are increasing.