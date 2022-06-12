Home > Education

Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2022 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 01:17 PM BdST

The government has decided to reschedule the SSC exam dated Jun 25 to Jun 24 as it coincides with the inauguration of the long-awaited Padma Bridge, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.

“The SSC test slated for Jun 25 will be shifted to Jun 24 due to the inauguration of the Padma Bridge,” the minister said in a briefing on Sunday.

The minister also instructed all tuition centres across the country to shut down from Jun 15 to Jul 7 while the SSC exams are held.

"Coaching or private tuition is not bad, but we don’t support anything illegal. Not all students can learn from the regular classes in schools and colleges, and, therefore, need coaching or private tuitions,” she said.

This year, the SSC exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 19 and HSC on Aug 22, four months behind the expected time as students did not attend classes throughout 2021 due to the pandemic.

The tests will be held on the rearranged syllabuses of 2022, according to the authorities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories