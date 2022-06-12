Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni

“The SSC test slated for Jun 25 will be shifted to Jun 24 due to the inauguration of the Padma Bridge,” the minister said in a briefing on Sunday.

The minister also instructed all tuition centres across the country to shut down from Jun 15 to Jul 7 while the SSC exams are held.

"Coaching or private tuition is not bad, but we don’t support anything illegal. Not all students can learn from the regular classes in schools and colleges, and, therefore, need coaching or private tuitions,” she said.

This year, the SSC exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 19 and HSC on Aug 22, four months behind the expected time as students did not attend classes throughout 2021 due to the pandemic.

The tests will be held on the rearranged syllabuses of 2022, according to the authorities.