Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2022 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2022 01:17 PM BdST
The government has decided to reschedule the SSC exam dated Jun 25 to Jun 24 as it coincides with the inauguration of the long-awaited Padma Bridge, said Education Minister Dipu Moni.
“The SSC test slated for Jun 25 will be shifted to Jun 24 due to the inauguration of the Padma Bridge,” the minister said in a briefing on Sunday.
The minister also instructed all tuition centres across the country to shut down from Jun 15 to Jul 7 while the SSC exams are held.
"Coaching or private tuition is not bad, but we don’t support anything illegal. Not all students can learn from the regular classes in schools and colleges, and, therefore, need coaching or private tuitions,” she said.
This year, the SSC exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 19 and HSC on Aug 22, four months behind the expected time as students did not attend classes throughout 2021 due to the pandemic.
The tests will be held on the rearranged syllabuses of 2022, according to the authorities.
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24: minister
- Education budget nearly unchanged, again
- Govt suspends PEC exams
- No more JSC exams: minister
- China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers
- With plunging enrolment, a ‘seismic hit’ to public schools
- SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023
- ‘Not good for learning’
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Bangladesh leaves education budget almost unchanged, again, after pandemic setback
- Government suspends PEC exams after scrapping JSC tests
- No more Junior School Certificate exams, says education minister
- Private universities need to show greater capacity if they are to offer PhDs: UGC member
- China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers dejected by COVID curbs
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda undergoes angioplasty with stenting after ‘mild’ heart attack
- Bangladesh appoints Abdur Rouf Talukder as central bank governor
- Parabat train fire: Rail service to Sylhet resumes after four hours
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing
- MP Bahar is defiant after EC orders him to leave Cumilla before city polls
- FDI in Bangladesh rose to $2.9bn in 2021, around pre-pandemic level: UNCTAD
- Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery: surgeon
- Jun 25 SSC exam rescheduled to Jun 24 for Padma Bridge inauguration: Dipu Moni
- Rural Electrification Board worker ‘murdered’ during drive on illegal connections in Bogura