Bangladesh leaves education budget almost unchanged, again, after pandemic setback
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 07:58 PM BdST
The government has increased the allocation for the education sector in the national budget by 13.20 percent to Tk 814.49 billion.
The allocation, however, remains almost unchanged for another year in proportion to the total size of the budget, despite the setbacks faced by the sector due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools and universities were shut for more than two years as part of efforts to keep coronavirus infections under control. The education sector continues to reel from the effects of the pandemic as families are hit by rising living costs amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
The disruption led to calls for greater attention to the education sector in the long term but the proposed allocation for the education sector has increased by only 0.10 percentage points in proportion to the size of the Tk 6.78 trillion budget unveiled on Thursday.
The combined allocation for education and technology even fell to 14.7 percent of the total budget from 15.7 percent last year.
Although the allocation remains almost unchanged, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in his budget speech that the government will pay “special” attention to increasing the spending capacity of the sector and monitor the quality of spending.
As part of the digitalisation of education, the government will further expand the online education that was started during the pandemic, he said.
To ensure close monitoring of the student’s study progress, teachers have continued their regular teaching activities through mobile phones and personal communication with the students, according to him.
To take advantage of the country's demographic dividend, the government emphasises quality technical and vocational education, Kamal said.
The enrolment rate in technical education, which was less than 1 percent 12 years ago, is now 17.25 percent, the finance minister claimed.
- Govt suspends PEC exams
- No more JSC exams: minister
- China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers
- With plunging enrolment, a ‘seismic hit’ to public schools
- SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023
- ‘Not good for learning’
- Harvard details its entanglements with slavery
- More pandemic fallout: The chronically absent student
- Government suspends PEC exams after scrapping JSC tests
- No more Junior School Certificate exams, says education minister
- Private universities need to show greater capacity if they are to offer PhDs: UGC member
- China's international schools hit by exodus of teachers dejected by COVID curbs
- With plunging enrolment, a ‘seismic hit’ to US public schools
- SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023 as pandemic ebbs
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina