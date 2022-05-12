SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023 as pandemic ebbs
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2022 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2022 07:37 PM BdST
The government plans to include all subjects in the exams for Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate in 2023, ending three years of coronavirus-induced suspension or curtailment of the tests.
The tests will be held on the rearranged syllabuses of 2022, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Thursday.
The SSC exams of all subjects, except ICT, will have 100 marks. The students will have three hours to write the answers. The marks on the ICT test will be 50. SSC exams will have 100 marks in all subjects.
This year, the SSC exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 19 and HSC on Aug 22, four months behind the expected time as the students did not attend classes throughout 2021 due to the pandemic. The situation has now improved with no deaths from the disease reported for 21 days.
Religion and moral education, ICT, Bangladesh and global studies, and science tests will not be held for SSC this year. The students will be graded through subject mapping in these subjects. Subject mapping will also be used for grading HSC students in ICT.
The students will have two hours for the tests. Bangla Paper II, and English Paper I and II tests will have 50 marks. The written exams of the subjects with practical tests will have 45 marks.
The SSC and HSC exams were held months behind schedule in November and December last year due to the pandemic following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabuses were shortened, while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.
In 2020, the SSC exams were completed before the coronavirus cases were found in Bangladesh. Though the HSC exams were to be held in April, the pandemic shut educational institutions in March.
Instead of tests, the results of the HSC in 2020 were based on the student performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC exams.
- ‘Not good for learning’
- Harvard details its entanglements with slavery
- More pandemic fallout: The chronically absent student
- Secondary, higher secondary classes until Apr 20
- Bill passed for Pirojpur university
- 'Blended education' policy in the works: Dipu Moni
- Bill passed for Pirojpur university
- Regular school hours after two years
- ‘Not good for learning’
- UNICEF enrols 10,000 Rohingya refugee children in Myanmar curriculum pilot
- Govt announces schedule for 2022 SSC exams
- Harvard details its entanglements with slavery and its plans for redress
- More pandemic fallout: The chronically absent student
- Bangladesh reduces secondary, higher secondary classes by 6 days to Apr 20 in Ramadan
Most Read
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Bangladesh curbs ‘unnecessary’ foreign tours of government officials
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Bangladesh jails Destiny Group President Harun-Ar-Rashid, MD Rafiqul Amin for graft
- Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
- Verdict in case against Destiny Group bosses on Thursday
- Kremlin signals it could annex the strategically important region of Kherson
- Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar
- ‘Perpetual violence’: India’s dangerous new pattern of communal tensions