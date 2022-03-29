Parliament passes bill to set up science and technology university in Pirojpur

On Tuesday, the house passed the bill titled 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Pirojpur Bill-2022’ by voice vote.

The move was preceded by the verification of public opinion on the bill.

The bill was tabled in parliament by Education Minister Dipu Moni on Nov 18. It was later sent to the parliamentary standing committee on the education ministry for further scrutiny.

According to the bill, the university will be built in Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and will consist of several institutes for higher education and research.

The legal framework for the university has been prepared in line with the law regulating other higher education institutions in Bangladesh.

The country currently boasts 157 universities, 46 of which are public while the others are privately-run.