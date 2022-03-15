Schools, colleges return to regular routine after two years

“Now we shall have classes every day, not just once a week. I’m so happy. It feels like everything is back to normal,” she said.

Bangladesh resumed regular in-person academic classes at all of its educational institutions after 726 days of combating the coronavirus pandemic. In-person classes will be held every weekday on all subjects from Tuesday.

Parents are content to see their children back at brick-and-mortar schools with regular academic sessions after two years. They hope the children will be able to make up for the lack of classes during the pandemic as things return to normal.

Primary students began having regular in-person classes on Mar 2, but classes were still limited for secondary school students. On Tuesday, students at secondary schools returned to their regular academic routine.

For pre-schoolers, classes have resumed after a long two-year break. Pre-schools were running online classes amid the pandemic, which means, many of the pre-schoolers went to the brick-and-mortar schools on Tuesday for the first time since they enrolled.

HSC, SSC examinees and tenth graders were also having classes every day, but the lessons were scaled down to four and three subjects respectively.

Students of grades eight and nine had lessons on three subjects twice a day, while sixth and seventh graders had classes once a week, learning three subjects.

As students returned, educational institutions grew livelier on Tuesday. The neighbourhoods housing them also seemed to return to normal.

The COVID-19 pandemic had upended regular academic sessions across the country. Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 cases on Mar 8, 2020. As the pathogen spread, the government imposed wide restrictions which included the closure of educational institutions.

As the COVID-19 infection spread further, the Ministry of Education extended the closure in different phases for one and a half years. As the pandemic ebbed a bit, educational institutions reopened on Sept 12 last year.

But while educational institutions were operating classes to a limited extent, they were shut again on Jan 21 when omicron, the new variant of the virus, began to spread. The institutions were shut for another month in the face of the new threat.

Although schools and colleges reopened on Feb 22, students had to wait for regular in-person academic classes to start on Tuesday.

Tauhida Islam, a student of grade eight in Rashid Ideal High School in Mirpur 12 was elated to return to regular classes.

“Before this we were having in-person classes twice a week. I don’t feel like studying at home. I can meet my teachers and friends in school and I love that. It’s great to have in-person classes,” she said.

Taslima Akter, whose daughter is a sixth grader in the same school, hoped that the students would go back to their normal study habits as regular classes resumed.

“The school was closed for a long time. Then, when it reopened, class was held only once a week, which had no benefit to them. In fact, the students don’t want to study on their own at home. They study when they have pressure from the school like classwork and exams. It’s good that regular classes have resumed,” she said.

The mother of an eighth grader in Dhaka Ideal Preparatory School said her son became quite inattentive in his studies as there has been no regular class.

“Once school reopened [but weren’t holding classes every day], he didn’t go to school even after leaving home. Instead, he played [video] games outside. I got proof after teachers informed me of the situation. He would spend time outside and return home after school hours [pretending to have attended school.]”

She said children were affected by the lack of regular in-person classes as they fell out of the habit of going to school. “Now the classes are on every day, they will be attentive to studies again.”

Students were enthusiastic about attending classes after the regular academic routine resumed, teachers said.

“Students in all of our classes have shown up. We can hold classes just the way we did before the pandemic. Students are excited. We’re trying to follow health protocols in class as much as possible.”