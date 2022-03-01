Bangladesh SSC exams to begin on Jun 19, HSC on Aug 22

Details of the examinations were outlined in a notice posted on the website of the Dhaka Education Board on Tuesday.

According to the notice, SSC and HSC candidates will be tested on revised syllabi.

Subjects such as Religion and Moral Education, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and Global Studies, and science will not be included in this year's SSC curriculum. Students will be given a grade on these subjects through subject mapping.

Information and Communication Technology has also been dropped from the HSC syllabus and a grade will be assigned on the basis of subject mapping.

This year's SSC assessment will comprise of the following subjects -- Bangla, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Advanced Mathematics, Biology, Accounting, Business Entrepreneurship, Finance and Banking, History of Bangladesh and World Civilisation, Geography and Environment, Civics and Citizenship, Economics, Home Science and Agriculture Studies.

The curriculum for the HSC examination will include Bangla, English, three group-based elective subjects and one optional subject.

SSC candidates have until Apr 13 to fill out and submit their exam forms while the deadline for HSC students is Jun 8, according to the Dhaka Education Board.

The preparatory examinations for the SSC could get underway on May 19 and the HSC on Jul 14.

The SSC and HSC exams were held months beyond schedule in November and December last year due to the pandemic following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabi were shortened while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.

In 2020, the SSC examinations were completed before the discovery of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh.

Although the HSC exams were scheduled to be held in April, the pandemic forced educational institutions to close in March.

Instead of tests, the results of the HSC in 2020 were based on student performances in the Junior School Certificate and SSC exams.

Bangladesh once again shut down schools and educational institutions in January 2022 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the highly-contagious omicron variant.

But as coronavirus cases declined, high schools and colleges were reopened on Feb 22. Primary schools also resumed in-person classes on Mar 1.