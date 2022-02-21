SSC exams will be held in June, HSC in August with more revisions to syllabus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2022 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2022 02:02 AM BdST
This year’s Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, exams will be held in June and Higher Secondary Certificate, or HSC, tests in August after a delay forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka, announced the decision in a notice on Sunday.
It said the syllabi of Bangla second paper, and English first and second papers have been revised and rearranged further.
The SSC and HSC exams were held months beyond schedule in November and December last year due to the pandemic following the resumption of in-person classes. The syllabi were shortened while the tests were held on three elective subjects only.
In 2020, the SSC examinations were completed before the coronavirus cases were found in Bangladesh. Though the HSC exams were to be held in April, the pandemic forced educational institutions to close in March.
Instead of tests, the results of the HSC in 2020 were based on the student performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC exams.
This year, the government in January said it would take decision after reviewing the situation as the omicron variant began fuelling a surge in infections at the time. Educational institutions were also closed again.
Now the high schools and colleges are set to reopen on Tuesday. Primary schools will also go back to in-person classes on Mar 1.
