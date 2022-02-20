Bangladesh to reopen primary schools on Mar 1

No new pandemic restrictions will be enforced from Feb 22 onwards, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while announcing the decision on Sunday.

The government announced the closure of educational institutions temporarily on Jan 21, with coronavirus cases rising since December due to the highly-infectious omicron strain.

Initially, schools and colleges were to remain closed until Feb 6, which was later extended by two more weeks to Feb 21.

The government has since decided to reopen secondary schools at the end of the latest period of pandemic-induced closure amid growing calls from parents and development organisations to resume in-person learning.

Addressing the matter on Feb 17, Education Minister Dipu Moni had said only students who have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be allowed to return for the time being. She urged primary school students to wait some time to return to school as those below the age of 12 have not received the vaccine.

The health ministry is working on a plan to vaccinate children under the age of 12 to facilitate their return to school, according to Anwarul.

"Many children in the sixth grade are below 12 years of age. So what will happen to them? We are trying to draw on the experiences of countries that have vaccinated people under 12 in shaping our plans."