Students with two COVID vaccine doses can return to in-person classes Feb 22

However, only students who have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to return for now, she said on Thursday.

Those who have not received a second dose will have to continue online and TV classes.

Primary school students will also have to wait some time to return to school as those below the age of 12 have not received the vaccine.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has dropped to 12 percent, the education minister said.

The rate may drop further in the next 10-14 days, and could reach a level where primary schools are reopened, she said.

The government is also mulling how to vaccinate those under the age of 12 against the disease, Dipu Moni added.

On Wednesday night, experts advising the government on COVID-19 measures recommended reopening educational institutions across Bangladesh from Feb 22.

It had also recommended limiting attending students to those above 12 years of age who had received two doses of the vaccine. The experts also said that all health regulations must be maintained.

Although children are less likely to develop severe symptoms if they catch COVID-19, the unvaccinated ones carry the risk of spreading infection among others in vulnerable groups, according to Prof Mohammad Shahidullah, who heads the panel.

After more than a year and a half of closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh reopened schools in September 2021.

Later, universities gradually returned to in-person classes as well.

But with the onset of the highly infectious omicron strain of the coronavirus, cases began trending up since the start of 2022.

In light of the soaring caseload, the government closed educational institutions on Jan 21.

At the time, the education minister said the decision was prompted by an increase in coronavirus infections among children.

Initially, the plan was to keep schools closed until Feb 6, but as the situation had not improved by then, the curbs on in-person learning and public gatherings were extended to Feb 21.