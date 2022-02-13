1.4m students await HSC results to be released via SMS, on website

The results for the HSC, Alim, HSC Vocational, HSC Business Management and Diploma in Commerce examinations will be released on Sunday.

Nearly 1.4 million students are awaiting the results of the exams, which were delayed eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to announce the results on Sunday morning.

Education Minister Dipu Moni will reveal the details of the results at a press conference at 11:30am.

The results will be available on mobile phones via SMS and the education board website from 12pm. The students will be able to know the results at the exam centres and their institutions too.

Students from 9,183 institutions took their HSC and equivalent examinations on Dec 2 at 2,621 centres under nine education boards, including the madrasa and technical boards.

The assessments consisted of six papers from an abbreviated syllabus of three elective subjects. Students got one and a half hours to finish the exams instead of the usual three as the number of questioned were cut.

Compulsory subjects, such as Bangla and English, will be assessed based on students’ performance in previous public exams.

The Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, examinations in 2020 were completed before the coronavirus was detected in Bangladesh. The HSC exams were to be held on Apr 1, but the pandemic forced schools to close on Mar 17.

Instead of tests, the results of the HSC were based on the students’ performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC exams. Everyone was promoted automatically.

Last year’s SSC tests were held months after the expected time, followed by the HSC tests.

RESULTS VIA SMS

The results of HSC and equivalent exams will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. The students will need to provide their roll and registration numbers.

For result on mobile phone, a student will need to type HSC<space>first three letters of education board<space>roll number<space>2021 and send SMS to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.

Madrasa students will need to type ALIM<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2021 and send to 16222.

Technical board students will have to type HSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2021 and send to 16222.