Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 06:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 06:37 PM BdST
Education Minister Dipu Moni says the government is making an all-out effort to create a safe school environment for students amid mounting fears over the spread of a highly-transmissible new strain of COVID-19, omicron.
There are no immediate plans to shut down educational institutions but that could change if infections continue to surge, she told reporters on Sunday.
"If it appears that cases are rising as a result of schools staying open, then we will close them.
"But at present, we are trying to ensure that our educational institutions are safe so that they cannot be linked to the spread of infection."
The government closed all educational institutions in March 2020 as part of the sweeping restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Once the situation improved, students returned to the classroom on Sept 12 last year.
But as the dust began to settle on the devastation wreaked by the delta variant, scientists in South Africa discovered the omicron strain in November.
According to a Danish study, omicron is better at evading immunity derived from vaccines than delta and it has now become the dominant strain worldwide.
Bangladesh has identified 21 cases of omicron so far, while there has been a marked uptick in daily COVID infections in recent weeks.
In light of the growing concerns about the pandemic, the education ministry will hold a meeting with the National Advisory Committee on COVID-19 later on Sunday to discuss ways to keep students in the classrooms.
"After reviewing the overall situation and seeing what options we have, [we will take steps] with full regard to the health and hygiene rules. Now that the vaccination campaign is in full swing, we will make every effort to vaccinate everyone and keep educational institutions open."
Bangladesh is currently administering vaccine shots to students in the 12-17 age group.
Dipu Moni also urged the people not to pay any heed to the "rumours" that educational institutions are going to be shut down.
- No plans to close schools yet: Dipu Moni
- No school for kids aged 12-17 without first vaccine dose
- Chicago cancels classes as teachers resist returning to school
- Parents grapple with omicron’s upending force in schools
- Now's not the time to worry: Dipu Moni
- Absence of English, math tests sparks record SSC pass rate
- Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass rate
- Education rebounded in 2021. But the threat of omicron lurks
- Bangladesh doing 'utmost' to keep schools open despite omicron fears
- Bangladesh to bar students from school without first COVID vaccine dose: official
- In a clash with the teachers’ union, Chicago cancels classes for a day
- ‘Insurmountable’: Parents grapple with omicron’s upending force in schools
- Now's not the time to worry about classes: Dipu Moni
- Absence of English, math exams and short syllabus propelled record SSC pass rate: experts
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik gets 8 years in prison for corruption
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- Saudi princess and daughter released after three years in jail
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 34% to 1,491 in a day
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- The new weddings in India’s south: ‘expect some magic’
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division