SSC: Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass percentage

In the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mymensingh, 97.52 percent of the examinees cleared the school-ending tests. Barishal fared the worst with a pass rate of 90.19 percent.

Sylhet, which languished behind all other boards in pass rate last year, climbed up to the second position with a pass rate of 96.78 percent. Cumilla followed closely behind with a 96.27 percent success rate.

Until last year, Rajshahi retained the top position with the highest success rate for eight consecutive years. The pass rate in this board dropped to 94.71 percent this year.

Students under Dhaka board continued topping the list when it comes to scoring the highest GPA-5, like previous years. A total of 49,530 students under this board secured GPA-5 grade this year.

The board has been sitting at the top of the pile with the number of GPA-5 achievers since 2001, the year l the grading system was introduced.

Sylhet board is lagging all other boards in terms of the number of students with GPA-5. A total of 4,834 students secured the highest grade under this board.

The overall pass rate in SSC and equivalent exams rose to 93.58 percent this year, a record in national history.