SSC: Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass percentage
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Dec 2021 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2021 08:40 PM BdST
The students of Mymensingh have shone with the best success rate while those of Dhaka have topped the chart with the highest number of GPA-5 in SSC examinations this year.
In the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mymensingh, 97.52 percent of the examinees cleared the school-ending tests. Barishal fared the worst with a pass rate of 90.19 percent.
Sylhet, which languished behind all other boards in pass rate last year, climbed up to the second position with a pass rate of 96.78 percent. Cumilla followed closely behind with a 96.27 percent success rate.
Until last year, Rajshahi retained the top position with the highest success rate for eight consecutive years. The pass rate in this board dropped to 94.71 percent this year.
Students under Dhaka board continued topping the list when it comes to scoring the highest GPA-5, like previous years. A total of 49,530 students under this board secured GPA-5 grade this year.
The board has been sitting at the top of the pile with the number of GPA-5 achievers since 2001, the year l the grading system was introduced.
Sylhet board is lagging all other boards in terms of the number of students with GPA-5. A total of 4,834 students secured the highest grade under this board.
The overall pass rate in SSC and equivalent exams rose to 93.58 percent this year, a record in national history.
- Education rebounded in 2021. But the threat of omicron lurks
- Are schools ready for the next big surge?
- Lotteries for all secondary school admissions
- Teachers’ guide to new curriculum in the making
- Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious
- 15,500 absent on the first day of HSC exams
- 1.4m sit for HSC exams in pandemic
- HSC exams open to 1.4m students on Thursday
- SSC: Dhaka aces GPA-5, Mymensingh leads in pass percentage
- 2021 renewed hopes of bridging the learning gap for a generation. But omicron casts a new shadow
- Bangladesh will watch COVID situation until March for full school reopening
- Are schools ready for the next big surge?
- Bangladesh to hold lotteries for all secondary school admissions
- Teachers’ guide to new curriculum in the making: Dipu Moni
Most Read
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams hits record 93.58%
- RAB arrests Holy Family Medical College teacher for ‘sexually harassing’ student
- Criticism forces Bangladesh to shut exclusive zone for women, children at Cox’s Bazar beach
- 2021: A year of mixed blessings for Bangladesh economy
- Bangladesh logs 509 virus cases in a day, 7 deaths
- Dhaka International Trade Fair set to begin at new venue in Purbachal
- 'Tsunami' of COVID-19 cases around world raises testing and quarantine fears
- SSC: Girls continue to lead in pass rate, in GPA 5
- Bangladesh appoints Hasan Foez Siddique as chief justice
- Omicron cannot escape T cells; boosters protect households from micron