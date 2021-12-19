Teachers’ guide to new curriculum in the making: Dipu Moni

In 2022, the new curriculum will be introduced in 100 primary and 100 secondary schools. By 2025, students will experience a new world of schooling without exams up to class three.

“For this, teachers’ training is ongoing. A teachers’ guide is also being made,” Education Minister Dipu Moni said at an event in Dhaka on Saturday.

The government has added more classwork assessments with no distinctions in the streams of science, arts and business studies in classes nine and 10.

Dipu Moni said the government plans to implement the new curriculum in classes six and seven in 2023 and eight and nine in 2024 before launching it in full swing in 2025. “We have full preparations.”