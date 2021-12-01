President Hamid wants Dhaka University to lead the way in education and research

He urged the higher educational institutions to keep in mind the reality and come forward to make the students fit for the contemporary labour market, saying Dhaka University should lead this work.

President Hamid, the ex-officio chancellor of the universities, addressed the opening session of the celebrations at the university’s central field on Wednesday via videoconferencing from the Bangabhaban.

“Infrastructure, teachers, students, departments and extension of institutions play a role in the development of a university, but the quality of education and research is the key parameter here,” Hamid said.

He called on the educational institutions to focus on increasing capability. “The universities and other higher educational institutions must come forward to increase the quality of education and the capability of students, keeping in mind the demand and eligibilities in national and international labour markets.”

Although the university completed 100 years in its journey, the coronavirus pandemic restricted the celebrations to muted, symbolic programmes. A number of guests have joined the delayed celebrations.

A documentary on Dhaka University’s history was exhibited at the beginning of the programme. The president unveiled six books and a website to mark the occasion. A video message from Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering was also shown. Tshering completed his MBBS from Mymensingh Medical College under Dhaka University.

Established on Jul 1, 1921, the University of Dhaka became the cradle of Bengali nationalism, centred on the demand to preserve the sanctity of the mother tongue. The university is intrinsically linked to every democratic movement of Bengalis, including the Language Movement of 1952, the education movement of 1962, the mass uprising of 1969 and the freedom struggle that culminated in the 1971 Liberation War.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations, Education Minister Dipu Moni emphasised enacting a modern academic ‘megaplan' before implementing a plan to improve the overall environment of the university. The infrastructural plan should complement the academic plan, she said.

“A complete overhaul as the first step will transform students into skilled, good and global citizens with their minds focused on freethinking, knowledge and science.”