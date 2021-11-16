Bangladesh moves up three places in the global ranking of sending students to US
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Nov 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2021 02:17 PM BdST
The US Embassy says that 8,598 Bangladeshi students chose to study in the US during the 2020-21 academic year, making Bangladesh 14th on the list of countries sending students to America.
This means that Bangladesh rose three places on the global ranking, according to the 2021 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange by the US State Department.
Despite the COVID pandemic significantly affecting the number of international students studying in the US, Bangladesh only had a 2.7 percent decrease from the previous year.
“Promoting educational exchanges between Bangladesh and the United States is a strategic priority because international education exchanges benefit both nations, peoples, and professional networks,” the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Monday.
“While COVID-19 has caused global challenges, it is heartening and exciting to see Bangladeshi students from across the country pursuing higher education in the United States,” said Helen LaFave, US chargé d’affaires, said at a virtual seminar to commemorate International Education Week on Sunday.
She hoped the event would encourage Bangladeshi students to choose the US as their destination for study, urging them to engage with EducationUSA advisers in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna.
The US Embassy is holding several virtual events for Bangladeshi students and scholars to celebrate IEW.
EducationUSA advising centres in Bangladesh will host online seminars on topics including sessions on women’s colleges, liberal arts education, a talk with Bangladeshi student associations at US universities, and other topics related to both undergraduate and graduate studies in the US.
