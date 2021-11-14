SSC exams - first public tests in schools amid pandemic - begin Sunday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 03:15 AM BdST
Over 2.2 million students of 29,035 institutions are set to take the exams for Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, in the first public tests in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The exams will begin through physics tests of science stream at 10am on Sunday.
The government has decided to hold the SSC and HSC tests this year on reduced syllabuses of three elective subjects considering the setback caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be no exams on the compulsory and fourth subjects, for which the students will be graded through subject mapping following an expert committee’s recommendation.
The exam duration has also been cut to one and a half hours. The students must enter the centres half an hour before the tests.
Authorities have taken extra precautions at 3,679 centres throughout Bangladesh this year to protect the pupils from COVID-19.
Teachers of the centres in Dhaka said they have taken measures to ensure hand sanitisation of the students and temperature screening in line with the coronavirus health protocols.
Isolation rooms have also been kept for students, teachers or staffers should any of them fall sick during the exams.
Steps have been taken to control the crowds of parents outside the centres.
SSC exams are usually held in February. Last year’s tests ended before the government ordered all the institutions shut after detecting the first coronavirus cases one and a half years ago.
The exams this year have been deferred by nine months as the number of deadly infections continued to soar. Classes were held online.
Officials later ruled out the possibility of automatically promoting the SSC candidates.
Instead of tests, the results of Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC last year were based on the students’ performances in Junior School Certificate and SSC tests.
Finally, the government reopened the schools and colleges for in-person classes in September after the pandemic ebbed. The daily test positivity rate has dropped below 1.5 percent now from 30 percent during the peak.
