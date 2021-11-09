Bangladesh scraps annual exams for primary students for second year in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Nov 2021 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 03:51 PM BdST
The government has decided to promote primary school students to the next grade without holding a final exam due to the pandemic for the second year.
In a meeting on Oct 26, the education ministry had decided to have an alternative assessment system to promote the students to their next grades. The authorities will advise the schools after finalising the decision.
“There’ll be no annual exams for the primary students this year. We have already provided some worksheets to the students. We’ll evaluate their performance, taking homework, assignment and classwork into account,” said Uttam Kumar Das, director of the Directorate of Primary Education.
Teachers in Dhaka schools said they would follow the government’s advice on the issue, once they receive it.
More stories
- No annual exams for primary students for second year
- DU publishes entrance exam results under Arts Faculty
- Warning over ‘question paper leaks’
- Coronavirus impact worsens India's educational divide: UN
- Only 35% pass Wall St’s toughest test
- JnU to lose playground to shopping mall
- DU comes alive with admission seekers
- Dipu Moni sees no chance of holding JSC exams
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh scraps annual exams for primary students for second year in pandemic
- They say colleges are censorious. So they are starting a new one
- Dhaka University publishes results of entrance exam under Arts Faculty
- Chattogram Medical College shuts down indefinitely after BCL clashes
- As cluster exams near, Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’. Authorities urge caution
- Coronavirus impact worsens India's educational divide, UN agency says
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh okays production of Merck’s COVID pill by Beximco Pharma, more firms await nod
- Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, gets anticipatory bail in a rape case
- Beximco Pharma starts production of Merck’s COVID pill
- Disguised as a man, Nupur Begum pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
- Ex-Chief Justice Sinha gets 11 years in prison over graft case
- COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say
- Truckers end strike as minister says demand for higher freight charges logical
- Bangladeshi tourists can make 30-day stays in India from Nov 15
- Bangladesh logs 6 virus deaths, 215 cases in a day
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike