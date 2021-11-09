Home > Education

Bangladesh scraps annual exams for primary students for second year in pandemic

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Nov 2021 03:50 PM BdST Updated: 09 Nov 2021 03:51 PM BdST

The government has decided to promote primary school students to the next grade without holding a final exam due to the pandemic for the second year.

In a meeting on Oct 26, the education ministry had decided to have an alternative assessment system to promote the students to their next grades. The authorities will advise the schools after finalising the decision.

“There’ll be no annual exams for the primary students this year. We have already provided some worksheets to the students. We’ll evaluate their performance, taking homework, assignment and classwork into account,” said Uttam Kumar Das, director of the Directorate of Primary Education.

Teachers in Dhaka schools said they would follow the government’s advice on the issue, once they receive it.

