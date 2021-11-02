Dhaka University publishes results of entrance exam under Arts Faculty

The university authorities on Tuesday said 41,524 students sat for the exam to compete for 2,378 seats. Of them, 7,012 passed the test.

Students can find results on the website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- or by texting DU Kha <roll number> in an SMS to 16321.

The “Kha” unit exam was held on Oct 2. For the first time, Dhaka University held its entrance exams at different centres across all divisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who have passed the test will have to fill out forms on the admission exam website between Nov 8-15. Those who applied through quota will have to fill out a different form, which can be collected from the dean’s office of the Arts Faculty, and submit them between Nov 3-9.

The results of the “Ka” unit under the Science Faculty will be published on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said. As many as 1.79 million students took part in the entrance exam for the “Ka” unit against 1,815 seats.