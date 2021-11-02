Dhaka University publishes results of entrance exam under Arts Faculty
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2021 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 03:56 PM BdST
Dhaka University has published the results of the “Kha” unit entrance exam under the Arts Faculty, confirming that 16.89 percent of the students are eligible for admission.
The university authorities on Tuesday said 41,524 students sat for the exam to compete for 2,378 seats. Of them, 7,012 passed the test.
Students can find results on the website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- or by texting DU Kha <roll number> in an SMS to 16321.
The “Kha” unit exam was held on Oct 2. For the first time, Dhaka University held its entrance exams at different centres across all divisions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students who have passed the test will have to fill out forms on the admission exam website between Nov 8-15. Those who applied through quota will have to fill out a different form, which can be collected from the dean’s office of the Arts Faculty, and submit them between Nov 3-9.
The results of the “Ka” unit under the Science Faculty will be published on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said. As many as 1.79 million students took part in the entrance exam for the “Ka” unit against 1,815 seats.
- Warning over ‘question paper leaks’
- Coronavirus impact worsens India's educational divide: UN
- Only 35% pass Wall St’s toughest test
- JnU to lose playground to shopping mall
- DU comes alive with admission seekers
- Dipu Moni sees no chance of holding JSC exams
- No truth to school infection reports: minister
- New curriculum wins praises, but challenges abound
- Chattogram Medical College shuts down indefinitely after BCL clashes
- As cluster exams near, Facebook abounds with ‘leaked question papers’. Authorities urge caution
- Coronavirus impact worsens India's educational divide, UN agency says
- Only 35% pass Wall St’s toughest test. How much does that matter?
- Jagannath University to lose playground as a shopping mall looms
- Students vie for admission to Dhaka University after a pandemic year
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh